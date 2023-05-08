Create New Account
THIS Destroys Spike Protein!?
In this video we talk about three natural supplements which have been shown to inactivate SPIKE protein. Studies here: BromNAC: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... Nattokinase: https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/27/17/... ---------------------------------------------------------- Find me: Website: https://www.eonutrition.co.uk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eonutrition Twitter: https://twitter.com/EO_Nutrition IG: https://www.instagram.com/eonutrition/ Check out my new FB group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thiam... For a clean form of thiamine TTFD with no fillers, look to Objective Nutrients https://www.objectivenutrients.com/ Looking for guidance on using high dose thiamine? Download my protocols here: https://thiamineprotocols.com/ DISCLAIMER: Elliot is not a medical professional and the information in this video is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. Always consult with your primary healthcare provider for medical advice.

