© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The words you say and the emotions you feel will cause your actions.
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • January 12, 2022
The words you say and the emotions you feel will cause your actions.
You have to become aware of your words.
Your thoughts.
There is a feeling to them.
Can you find it? Where does it eminate from inside you?
Feeling are not only brain things, the come from the heart and the gut also.
Alignment ment you feel the same in all areas and your thoughts and actions reflect that.
Rewire your mind,
Need guidance or support.
Email Christy at
[email protected]
If you want a session with Christy right now she is offering sessions at $100/ hrs.
Email her today
You have to become aware of your words.
Your thoughts.
There is a feeling to them.
Can you find it? Where does it eminate from inside you?
Feeling are not only brain things, the come from the heart and the gut also.
Alignment ment you feel the same in all areas and your thoughts and actions reflect that.
Rewire your mind,
Need guidance or support.
Email Christy at
[email protected]
If you want a session with Christy right now she is offering sessions at $100/ hrs.
Email her today
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.