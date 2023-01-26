Create New Account
The CIA, ETs and Secret Space Programs | The Revealing Ep. 7
26 views
channel image
American Media Periscope
Published a day ago |

Join Shavon Ayala on this episode of The Revealing as she interviews Tyler and Aaron, the hosts of the Journey To Truth Podcast for some truly fascinating disclosure.


From the CIA to extraterrestrials to government abduction and secret space programs – take some time to learn about the reality that’s been kept from view that will remain hidden no longer.


trumppresidentamericaaliensaliensecret space programsciapatriotextraterrestrialssecretmandatesetsshavon ayala

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
