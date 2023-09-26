Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who Bears Responsibility for a Child Suffering? Can God Prevent Suffering of the Child? Free Will, Child Discipline and Religion, Compensation in Spirit World
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
87 Subscribers
7 views
Published a day ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/b1wlHYWYs7E

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P2


Cut:

18m15s - 28m13s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“IF YOU’RE GOING TO BE A TEACHER, YOU BEAR A VERY SERIOUS RESPONSIBILITY.”

@ 25m14s


Keywords
spiritualityabortionsimpledivine love pathsoul conditioncontrol and manipulationsoul healinggrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godfree will and choicesoul awakeningi want to know everythingresponsibility of parentsblaming godchild disciplinereligion and child disciplinereligion and child abuseministers in the hellcompensation in spirit world

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket