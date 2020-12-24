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America's Veto for A Merry Christmas
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285 views • December 24, 2020
🎶 Hope of Jerusalem
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DB54TQugfO0
🎵 Best Christmas Song you've heard
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v5mdybeyLVc
🎶 The Prayer IL Devo & Katherine Jenkins
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PWmAA3fuRAU
🎙Independent Journalist of enlightenment
🐙 LW: Get out of our country George Soros
https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1336903745934913537?s=19
🍿 Link:
MM: Sassy Dominion IT reveal:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nYCBGlsTjps&;t=321s
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
☀OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube: Blondie Broadcast:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCttZeDmtguIwZJKZvPefv8g
Brighteon: Blondie Broadcast:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
All Parler, Twitter, & Gab
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DB54TQugfO0
🎵 Best Christmas Song you've heard
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v5mdybeyLVc
🎶 The Prayer IL Devo & Katherine Jenkins
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PWmAA3fuRAU
🎙Independent Journalist of enlightenment
🐙 LW: Get out of our country George Soros
https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1336903745934913537?s=19
🍿 Link:
MM: Sassy Dominion IT reveal:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nYCBGlsTjps&;t=321s
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
☀OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube: Blondie Broadcast:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCttZeDmtguIwZJKZvPefv8g
Brighteon: Blondie Broadcast:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
All Parler, Twitter, & Gab
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
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