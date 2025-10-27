BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🕊️ Bird in a cage
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 2 days ago
Begin with sparse fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bass, supporting an intimate baritone vocal—fragile and earnest at first, As the song progresses, subtle orchestration (soft organ pads, brushed drums) emerges; the voice grows deeper, embracing a low, authoritative, chant-like delivery

Like a bird in a cage, Like a soul in a corporate age, I've fought in my way to be free. Like a worm on a hook, Like a serf in a feudal book, I've surrendered my rights for thee. If I, if I've been compliant, I hope you'll see the pain I've felt, If I, if I've been compliant, it was never of my own will. Like a child, unborn, Like a slave with his scorn, I've been shackled by every decree. But I swear by this song, And by all that I've done wrong, I will rise and reclaim my liberty. I saw a patriot, standing tall with his flag unfurled, He cried to me, "You must not give in to their rule." And a wise woman, whispering in her hidden lair, She called to me, "Hey, why not stand and declare?" Oh, like a bird in a cage, Like a soul in a corporate age, I've fought in my way to be free.

Keywords
the song progressessubtle orchestration begin with sparse fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright basssupporting an intimate baritone vocal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy