🕊️ Bird in a cage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Like a bird in a cage, Like a soul in a corporate age, I've fought in my way to be free. Like a worm on a hook, Like a serf in a feudal book, I've surrendered my rights for thee. If I, if I've been compliant, I hope you'll see the pain I've felt, If I, if I've been compliant, it was never of my own will. Like a child, unborn, Like a slave with his scorn, I've been shackled by every decree. But I swear by this song, And by all that I've done wrong, I will rise and reclaim my liberty. I saw a patriot, standing tall with his flag unfurled, He cried to me, "You must not give in to their rule." And a wise woman, whispering in her hidden lair, She called to me, "Hey, why not stand and declare?" Oh, like a bird in a cage, Like a soul in a corporate age, I've fought in my way to be free.