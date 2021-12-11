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PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOURLA TELLS MSM: "MY TYPE DOES NOT GET VACCINATED" IS HE A REPTILIAN HYBRID?
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246 views • December 11, 2021
Ok. So, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla the Coronavirus is as deadly as it gets. Still, according to him, it is not recommended to get the vaccine for his type of people, and he doesn't want to jump the line anyway. It appears that Reptilian Human Hybrids don't require to take the vaccine. On the other hand, is CNN's Asian lady doctor and Boston Marathon shill Dr. Leanna Wen a female reptilian or a tranny male having a reflux action with his/her 'Adam's Apple'?
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