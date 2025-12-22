Congrats to Tucker Carlson named 'Antisemite of the Year'

Tucker Carlson named 'Antisemite of the Year'

The organization StopAntisemitism has labeled Tucker Carlson its "Antisemite of the Year," accusing him of using his platform to "normalize antisemitism."

Key criticisms cited:

🔴 Carlson’s open disdain for Christian Zionists like Mike Huckabee.

🔴 Comparing Zelensky to a "rat" while highlighting his ties to BlackRock.

🔴 Conducting "glowing interviews with bigots and Hitler apologists."

"Carlson’s divisive, hateful, and dangerous rhetoric and his repeated glowing interviews with bigots and Hitler apologists have made him the most reviled Jew-hater over the last 12 months," StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez said.

Tucker is an outspoken critic of the Israeli lobby in the US and of Israel's mass murder campaign in Gaza.