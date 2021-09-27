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Do Americans have the right to choose what substances go into their bodies? Can Vaccines be mandated against our will?
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70 views • September 27, 2021
https://www.danhappel.com
Guest: Marry Tocco – Vaccine Investigation, Author, Producer and
International Public Speaker – www.childhoodshots.com
The Covid-19 plandemic is not about the virus, it's about the injections; if you refuse, they intend on forcing you to submit, using any and all means to force their will upon society.
Just exactly how deadly is Covid-19 and what is the motivation behind the demand for blind obedience to governmental lockdown and vaccine mandates; mandates that seem to demand complete and total obedience to the all seeing and all knowing federal/international totalitarian leviathan?
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://danhappel.com/what-is-agenda-21-2030/
Guest: Marry Tocco – Vaccine Investigation, Author, Producer and
International Public Speaker – www.childhoodshots.com
The Covid-19 plandemic is not about the virus, it's about the injections; if you refuse, they intend on forcing you to submit, using any and all means to force their will upon society.
Just exactly how deadly is Covid-19 and what is the motivation behind the demand for blind obedience to governmental lockdown and vaccine mandates; mandates that seem to demand complete and total obedience to the all seeing and all knowing federal/international totalitarian leviathan?
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://danhappel.com/what-is-agenda-21-2030/
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