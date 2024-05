[Jun 11, 2020] Kingdomcast #12 Cosmology Questions w/ David Weiss [Kingdom In Context]

Please help us build our Podcast channel so we can livestream from there. Go subscribe to Kingdomcast at the YouTube link here:If you feel led, you can support us on PayPal or Patreon:Please make personal check payable to Sean Griffin atp.o. box 1266, Ft. Collins, CO 80522You can contact us at [email protected] Visit our Kingdom In Context t-shirts, mugs, and Honor of Kings apparel atCheck out our podcasts on SoundCloud:Kingdom In Context/ Hanging On His Words Study Group on https://www.facebook.com/ Follow Kingdom In Context on Facebook:Follow Kingdom In Context on Instagram:@KingdomInContextLike. Share. Subscribe.Kingdomcast. 2020.Kingdom In Context. 2020.The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRHVenmo: dtweissFaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB Instagram: @TheflatearthpodcastMEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education