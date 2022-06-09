Are You Prepared For The Apocalypse? - Short Video

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Most of us are not prepared for the end of the world. We have put off preparing, believing that the end won't come in our lifetime. But that belief is being proven wrong as each day passes, and the problems of the world manifest themselves into irreversible catastrophes. But it's not all doom and gloom. There IS a way out of this mess. Will you listen to the solution?
For a longer video click the link to watch "5 Tips On How To Avoid The Mark Of The Beast": https://bit.ly/3mNIo
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