Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clay Clark & Amanda Grace on A New Religion Rising: Prophetic Insights & News from Silicon Valley
channel image
Ark of Grace Ministries
29 Subscribers
53 views
Published 16 hours ago

Join Amanda Grace and Clay Clark as they drop knowledge bombs on what’s currently going on in the nation and around the world. They discuss news on a new religion emerging from Silicon Valley that embraces AI and other technology as well as the prophetic implications surrounding it all. Tune in Tuesday, September 19th @4pm EDT.

Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

Keywords
religionclay clarkthrivetime showamanda graceark of grace ministries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket