Dozens feared dead in attacks on Gaza road, al-Shifa Hospital gate, Ambulance Evacuation convoy targeted
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

Al-Qudra, the Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman, says dozens of people are feared dead in today’s attacks on al-Shifa Hospital and a coastal road in Gaza. Hundreds are believed to be injured, he added. “If no safe passage is provided for the delivery of fuel and medical supplies and the departure of victims, we will continue to lose more lives. We are helpless here,” al-Qudra said.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera English

genocidewar crimesgazasynagogue of satanisraeli attackal-shifa hospital

