Secureteam 10 caught Faking Again! Aug 2021 - Portals and UFOs - OT Chan Live-433

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! [00:00] (1) Gen Chat [04:14] (2) Respoding to Side Chatter about Tyler of Secureteam. [10:36] (3) UFO Portals, Secureteam claims a ring pattern in the sky is caused by Cern since its filmed in Switzerland. Paul reverse image search to prove otherwise and pins the original image Tyler used and ignored what the article said clearly for his own agenda. [17:03] (4) How to reverse image search part of the thumbnail Tyler used to pin the first found file of it. [21:48] (5) Found the first reference of the photo and read what it says first things the locaton is wrong as stated by Tyler. Paul brings up a map of location it was photographed vs Secyreteam10 claims. [30:54] (6) Mammatus Cloud - what is it Paul shows images its amazing what we look at.. mothernature wonder! but its not 100 percent match for the ring pattern, but Paul has idea what it is. [31:01] (7) Catch up side comments - We dont HATE 'em just what they do to UFOLOGY. - the damage! TPOM, ST10 and others on YT. [32:35] (8) Paul sums up the history of Secureteam10 again how he got into it it was about using it for resume for getting possible acting/movie job and to make money to fund a his own movie project! [01:05:10] (9) Resuming with the Cloud researching how its formed. [01:16:37] (10) Paul uses editor to compare theories of its formation from contrails of Jets [01:25:31] (11) Secureteam was exposed for years by Scott of UFOofInterest and I post up some tweets over the years exposing other BS Portal claims ST10 did. [01:47:22] (12) Buildings on Mars I repeat again about the satellite blocks where some data is missing as its not a photo like do with phone camera. its varous RBG filters data and pixel data that is sent back to earth, [02:00:00] (13) Flying platforms..what the military have verse the fly board. this is only information going back 2-3 years.. Tyler is recycling stuff! [02:10:00] (14) Paul looks at a Blob moving through the sky checked out by Helicopter. Paul compared Heli to LAPD and NYC cops and filters the object to see its cushion/pillow like or possible cube.. but looks too small closer to camera and finds some helium balloon matches.. since the corners are close match! [02:41:48] (15) Quick look at other videos. One clearly is a bird on long exposure setting and others distant white jets heading away from builder on roof. Wraps up for the night.


