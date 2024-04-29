Create New Account
My Mind, Body, and Spirit are Healing Free Release Receive Tapping Tuning Meditation Clearing 174 Hz
TheLivingARTs
Enjoy! If you have a suggestion for a statement you would like me to use in a future video, let me know in the comments.

Tap, Breathe, Yawn, Stretch, and Envision Healing.

Results Vary.

More information at https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog

Longer versions for sale at https://thelivingarts.xyz/shop

Background from https://www.pexels.com/


Keywords
health and wellnessholisticnatural healingenergy healingmindfulnessmind body spiritsound healingself-loveconscious livingenergy flowemotional releaseself-careself-healinglife balancemindful meditationnature videosreduce staticclarify frequencyremove blockagesvibrational sound therapyprocessing emotionsovercoming negative feelingshealthy mental statebiofield tuning and clearingreleasing trapped emotions and stuck energies

