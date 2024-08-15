BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump is back on X! Biden admits he was forced out. WHO meets to declare monkeypox "emergency."
Paul Davis UnCancelled
42 views • 8 months ago

Trump returns to X | Biden admits he was forced out | Trump and Harris agree to debate on ABC Sept 10th | Video of Walz claiming to have PTSD from Afghanistan reemerges | JD Vance destroys Harris and Walz on CNN interview | Pennsylvania says election results won't be available on election night | Sen. Chuck Grassley demand answers from Secret Service | Harris steals Trump's no taxes for tips policy | Las Vegas police recordings confirm Biden medical emergency days before dropping out | UK children to be taught how to spot "disinformation" | Russia begins heavy missile assault on Kiev | CDC issues health alert on monkeypox WHO seeks emergency use of monkeypox vaccines

Keywords
trumpxreturn
