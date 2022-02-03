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Military Vax Deaths: CancerUp300%, M.S.up400%, Dept.Of Defense Data: Atty.Tom Renz
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33 views • February 03, 2022
Attorney Tom Renz gives an update on whistleblower info. from the D.O.D. (Dept.Of Defense) official database that tracks medical illnesses and injuries for our soldiers in the military. Ths is THE most accurate information out there compared to the private sector with it's multitude of data sources. And in this update he explains how they KNOWINGLY changed the data in their database after the deaths were FIRST exposed a couple of weeks ago.
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