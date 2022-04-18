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What is a reckless driving ticket, and why did I get one?
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41 views • April 18, 2022
A reckless driving ticket is issued when it is alleged that you drove a motor vehicle with a wanton or willful disregard for the safety of persons and/or property. This charge can be given to those within a motor vehicle, a bicycle, an electrically assisted bicycle, or a low powered scooter. Even if the conduct that resulted in a reckless driving ticket did not involve injury or death, this charge is still a serious offense in Colorado.
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