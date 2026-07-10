THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 71: The Last Passover

Jesus left Jerusalem on Monday night of the Passover Week and stayed in the house of a former leper. During the evening meal, a woman came with an alabaster box and poured an expensive liquid on His head. This act of love greatly upset the apostles because they considered it a waste of money.

Judas had already met with the religious leadership and agreed to betray the God-man for $265 in silver. Tuesday was the Passover and Jesus ate the meal with the apostles in the upper room of a supporter. The ritualistic meal dated back two millennia when the pre-incarnated Jesus instituted it with Moses prior to the exodus from Egypt.

The Creator expressing His yearning to take part in this final ritual with the apostles said, “With desire I have desired to eat this passover with you.” It was eaten under the auspices of the First Covenant and Jesus converted it into what would become known as Communion.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1974.pdf

RLJ-1974 -- AUGUST 4, 2024

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