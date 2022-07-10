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RUSSIA IS PREPARING GIANT LASERS TO SHOOT DOWN US SATELLITES FROM THE SKY 2022
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764 views • July 10, 2022

Warthog Defense.


July 9, 2022

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Ukraine military update.


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Warthog Defense members are sharing stories, insider tips, news from the front lines, and unique slices of military life including the tough stuff of war.


Warthog Defense provides headline news and technology updates since our community answers the call and makes news. We also cover the rest of the military experience —and in our military equipment guide we present what makes the military unique (and fun).



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twIu_O0haNM

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current eventssciencerussiaustechnologyunited statesshoot downwarthog defensesatelllitesgiant lasers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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