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OVERVIEW OF LEGAL, PROCEDURAL OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
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Mary Holland, Renate Holzeisen, Meryl Nass MD, WHO whistleblower Dr. Astrid Struckelkberger PhD Msc with Polly Tommey.
SESSION II THE FUTURE - SCIENTIFIC AND LEGAL ASPECTS WITH ASSOCIATE PROF. MICHAEL PALMER MD
D4CE Symposium III with Highly Acclaimed International Scientists, Lawyers and Economists held on February 18, 2022.
https://doctors4covidethics.org/coming-symposium/
SESSION II THE FUTURE - SCIENTIFIC AND LEGAL ASPECTS WITH ASSOCIATE PROF. MICHAEL PALMER MD
D4CE Symposium III with Highly Acclaimed International Scientists, Lawyers and Economists held on February 18, 2022.
https://doctors4covidethics.org/coming-symposium/
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