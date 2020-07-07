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Antifa promoting breaking car windows/cut seatbelts so they drag innocent people out of their vehicles to assault them
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2142 views • July 07, 2020
Antifa is posting videos online on how you can smash windshields, cut seatbelts and drag people from their vehicles.
This antifa member says its necessary when Americans don’t stop and wait during their street protests.
There is NOTHING about this group that is civil or lawful.
What she meant was.... "i've seen some cars getting away when protesters tried to stop them, here's a tool which should hopefully smash their window and cut their seatbelt so we can drag them out and give them a beat down" problem solved.
https://twitter.com/antifa_public/status/1280411450268360704
This antifa member says its necessary when Americans don’t stop and wait during their street protests.
There is NOTHING about this group that is civil or lawful.
What she meant was.... "i've seen some cars getting away when protesters tried to stop them, here's a tool which should hopefully smash their window and cut their seatbelt so we can drag them out and give them a beat down" problem solved.
https://twitter.com/antifa_public/status/1280411450268360704
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