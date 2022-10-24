NOW IS THE TIME - THE TIME FOR ✝️⛪🛐 SILVER AND MR. ZEROES

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https://www.friendsoftorben.com/detainment-in-usa/ Torben S In jail with out charges over 90 days.
Great comment during the premiere:
This is one of several articles I have encountered that acknowledge HOW the Jews have attempted to capture an accurate reflection of when time began by "correcting " their calendar dates.
There are several such acknowledgements out there.
Which would be a very interesting timeline if we are closer to 5983 rather than 5783.
https://jewishaction.com/religion/jewish-law/whats-the-truth-about-jews-counting-years-starting-from-creation/
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