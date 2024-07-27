Podcast #20 - Self Sabotage, Mind Control & The Limbic System w/ Jehan Sattaur

On this episode I am joined by Jehan Sattaur who is a CTAA accredited Cognitive Behavioural Therapist, Hypnotherapist, Nutrition Coach, Mindfulness Teacher and a specialist in the area of Subconscious Self Sabotage.





Jehan goes into great detail and explains what is self sabotage, how we self sabotage and how our overlords target our limbic system in order to keep us under mind control.





You can find him:





Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jehansattaur

Boundless Authenticity Podcast - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/boundless-authenticity--6200007

Email - [email protected]





Connect with me via any of the links below:





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US),

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases



