Gaza hospitals director rejects Israeli statement on al-Shifa evacuation (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/tA_uwe_7d48?si=U9U3oCg1xjU_vkGJ



18 Nov 2023 #aljazeeraenglish #BreakingNews #aljazeeralivenewsMohammed Zaqout insists that Israeli forces gave staff and patients at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza the order to evacuate this morning.





“I categorically deny these false allegations [that evacuation was requested] … despite the difficult situation, the medical staff were working and operating … we were forced to leave at gunpoint,” he told Al Jazeera.





Moreover, Zaqout said that a list of critical patients has been handed to the Red Cross to be taken to Egypt for treatment, but that he is still awaiting updates on the issue.





Jihad Abu Shanab has described the scenes near the al-Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as Baptist Hospital, as “total destruction”.





Here are his translated comments:





The vicinity around the hospital has been levelled to the ground.

Dozens of dead bodies are scattered on the streets.

Many of the bodies have been changed beyond recognition.

People are trying to do everything to bury as many people possible.





