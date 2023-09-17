Create New Account
A HUMAN BODY NUKE - SV40 PART 2
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

"AIDS" WAS THE SECOND BIGGEST HUMAN IN VIVO STUDY IN HISTORY
1974 PAPER - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4364530/
PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC388203/pdf/pnas00057-0244.pdf
1981 PAPER - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/
PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/pdf/nar00415-0197.pdf
1993 HUMAN SV40 IN VITRO STUDY - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7509623/
AIDS TIMELINE - https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2021/06/420686/40-years-aids-timeline-epidemic

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
genocideaidsdemocide

