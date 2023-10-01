America's newest high speed rail line has opened in Florida this month.

It travels at a speed of 120 mph (201 km/h), slightly slower than the 130mph (210km/h) operating speed of the earliest series of Japanese bullet trains that went into service 59 years ago, per Jeff Hall.

The Florida trains, which run on biodiesel, will travel up to 79 mph (127 kph) in urban areas, 110 mph (177 kph) in less-populated regions and 125 mph (200 kph) through central Florida’s farmland







