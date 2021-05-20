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CHP Talks: Angelina Steenstra Is Silent No More
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64 views • May 20, 2021
Editor's Note: Audio may not sound as good as usual but it has been worked on as much as possible. Thank you for your understanding.
May 20, 2021: There comes a time when silence is complicity with evil. Angelina Steenstra—President of Second Chance Post Abortion Healing and National Coordinator of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign Canada—speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel in front of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa at the National March for Life.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
May 20, 2021: There comes a time when silence is complicity with evil. Angelina Steenstra—President of Second Chance Post Abortion Healing and National Coordinator of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign Canada—speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel in front of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa at the National March for Life.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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