EPSTEIN JAIL VIDEO RELEASED SUNDAY DOES NOT SHOW EPSTEIN ENTERING CELL 🤔 IS THIS EVEN HIS CELL⁉️

https://open.substack.com/pub/forbiddennews/p/epstein-jail-cell-video-released





Jeffrey Epstein's final moments REVEALED in prison CCTV 6yrs after paedo's suicide





The final footage of Jeffrey Epstein alive has finally been released six years after the paedo was found dead.





The financier was in prison as he waited for a major trial over sex-trafficking charges after decades of sick activity with minors.





Around 11 hours of new CCTV footage reveals life inside the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City on August 9 and 10 in 2019.





The looming threat of an FBI probe into Prince Andrew has also been dropped, with a Justice Department (DoJ) memo accompanying the footage saying no new people in the case would be charged.





CCTV from inside the prison shows a grey-haired Epstein handcuffed in an orange jump suit being led to his cell by a guard at about 7.49pm.





The pair move down a small flight of stairs on the left of the frame and walk to the right across the common area as they head to the cell.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/35726140/jeffrey-epstein-cctv-released-footage/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEWDm72-NNo