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The Prophet That Speaks Presumptuously: Thou Shalt Not Be Afraid of Him
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20 views • October 05, 2021
Deuteronomy 18:22 When a Prophet Speaketh in the name of the LORD, if The Thing Follow Not, Nor Come To Pass, That is The Thing Which The LORD HATH NOT SPOKEN, But the Prophet Hath Spoken it Presumptuously: THOU SHALL NOT BE AFRAID OF HIM.
Very Clear Scripture that Describes The False Witness Rg Stair and His Presumptuous Speaking Throughout The Years in The Name of The Lord !!
Numerous Times Ralph Stair Had Spoken " God Told Him " When Almighty God CLEARLY Did Not Speak to This False Prophet !!
Ralph's own Testimony of What a False Prophet is Exposed his Own Character & Spirit & Calling.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
Very Clear Scripture that Describes The False Witness Rg Stair and His Presumptuous Speaking Throughout The Years in The Name of The Lord !!
Numerous Times Ralph Stair Had Spoken " God Told Him " When Almighty God CLEARLY Did Not Speak to This False Prophet !!
Ralph's own Testimony of What a False Prophet is Exposed his Own Character & Spirit & Calling.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
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