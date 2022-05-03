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How to know you truly love God
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40 views • May 03, 2022
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on May 3, 2022.
How do you know you truly love God? We all want to love God but how do you know that you truly love Him?
Romans 13:10 says that love is fulfilling of the law. In Matthew 5:17, Christ says that He did not come to destroy the law or the prophets but to fulfill. Fulfill is the opposite of destroy. Fulfill comes from the Greek word pleroo which means to apply, to teach, to execute.
When you apply the law of God, you abide in His love since God is love (1 John 4:8).
In Matthew 22:37-40, Christ says that the two great commandments on how to love God and neighbor hang on the law and prophets. In Acts 24:14, Paul says that he believes in the law and the prophets. What law is that? The law of God.
In Matthew 19:17-19, Christ says to the young rich man, if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments and proceeds to name of a few of the commandments on how to love your neighbor. They are found in the last 6 of God’s holy ten commandments in Exodus 20:3-17.
1 John 5:3 says, For this is the love of God that we keep His commandments and His commandments are not grievous.
The saints of God KEEP the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12, King James Bible). They will enter through the gates of the heavenly city to be with their God, their Elohim. Amen.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on May 3, 2022.
How do you know you truly love God? We all want to love God but how do you know that you truly love Him?
Romans 13:10 says that love is fulfilling of the law. In Matthew 5:17, Christ says that He did not come to destroy the law or the prophets but to fulfill. Fulfill is the opposite of destroy. Fulfill comes from the Greek word pleroo which means to apply, to teach, to execute.
When you apply the law of God, you abide in His love since God is love (1 John 4:8).
In Matthew 22:37-40, Christ says that the two great commandments on how to love God and neighbor hang on the law and prophets. In Acts 24:14, Paul says that he believes in the law and the prophets. What law is that? The law of God.
In Matthew 19:17-19, Christ says to the young rich man, if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments and proceeds to name of a few of the commandments on how to love your neighbor. They are found in the last 6 of God’s holy ten commandments in Exodus 20:3-17.
1 John 5:3 says, For this is the love of God that we keep His commandments and His commandments are not grievous.
The saints of God KEEP the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12, King James Bible). They will enter through the gates of the heavenly city to be with their God, their Elohim. Amen.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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