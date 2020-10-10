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The Fasting Mimicking Diet "Hack" fooling your body into fasting mode while still continuing to EAT!
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177 views • October 10, 2020
I did this 3 times about 2 years ago and the results we so good on the blood markers that i thought i would share this information.
The Fasting Mimicking Diet was created by Dr. Valter Longo, an Italian biologist and researcher. He sought to replicate the benefits of fasting while still providing the body with nutrition. His modifications avoid the calorie deprivation associated with other types of fasting.
The Fasting Mimicking Diet — or “fast mimicking” — is a type of intermittent fasting. However, it differs from more traditional types, such as the 16/8 method.
The Fasting Mimicking protocol is based on decades of research, including several clinical studies.
Though anyone can follow the principles of fast mimicking, Dr. Longo sells a five-day weight loss program called the ProLon Fasting Mimicking Diet through L-Nutra, a nutrition technology company that he started.
How Does It Work?
The ProLon Fasting Mimicking Diet plan includes five-day, prepackaged meal kits.
All meals and snacks are whole-food derived and plant based. The meal kits are low in carbs and protein yet high in healthy fats like olives and flax.
During the five-day period, dieters only consume what’s contained within the meal kit.
Day one of the diet provides approximately 1,090 kcal (10% protein, 56% fat, 34% carbs), while days two through five provide only 725 kcal (9% protein, 44% fat, 47% carbs).
The low-calorie, high-fat, low-carb content of the meals causes your body to generate energy from noncarbohydrate sources after glycogen stores are depleted. This process is called gluconeogenesis.
According to one study, the diet is designed to provide 34–54% of normal calorie intake.
I have created a meal plan that duplicates the official Prolon package with healthy nutritious plant based alternatives. If you want details of this email me at [email protected]
Do not do this if pregnant, very thin, or diabetic without professional help. This process will send you into a state of Ketosis and depletes sugar reserves so the transition can cause light headedness if insufficient water and electrolytes are not added to the protocol as described in my version.
The Fasting Mimicking Diet was created by Dr. Valter Longo, an Italian biologist and researcher. He sought to replicate the benefits of fasting while still providing the body with nutrition. His modifications avoid the calorie deprivation associated with other types of fasting.
The Fasting Mimicking Diet — or “fast mimicking” — is a type of intermittent fasting. However, it differs from more traditional types, such as the 16/8 method.
The Fasting Mimicking protocol is based on decades of research, including several clinical studies.
Though anyone can follow the principles of fast mimicking, Dr. Longo sells a five-day weight loss program called the ProLon Fasting Mimicking Diet through L-Nutra, a nutrition technology company that he started.
How Does It Work?
The ProLon Fasting Mimicking Diet plan includes five-day, prepackaged meal kits.
All meals and snacks are whole-food derived and plant based. The meal kits are low in carbs and protein yet high in healthy fats like olives and flax.
During the five-day period, dieters only consume what’s contained within the meal kit.
Day one of the diet provides approximately 1,090 kcal (10% protein, 56% fat, 34% carbs), while days two through five provide only 725 kcal (9% protein, 44% fat, 47% carbs).
The low-calorie, high-fat, low-carb content of the meals causes your body to generate energy from noncarbohydrate sources after glycogen stores are depleted. This process is called gluconeogenesis.
According to one study, the diet is designed to provide 34–54% of normal calorie intake.
I have created a meal plan that duplicates the official Prolon package with healthy nutritious plant based alternatives. If you want details of this email me at [email protected]
Do not do this if pregnant, very thin, or diabetic without professional help. This process will send you into a state of Ketosis and depletes sugar reserves so the transition can cause light headedness if insufficient water and electrolytes are not added to the protocol as described in my version.
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