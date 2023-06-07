REAL TALK WITH ME / RED PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY OVER MICHIGAN / CHAOS FROM WORMWOOD / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





June 6, 2023





REAL TALK WITH ME/RED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY OVER MICHIGAN USA ( ONLY 1 STATE ABOVE ME/JETSTREAM'S IN CHAOS AND REVERSING FROM PLANET X THE DESTROYER-WORMWOOD-THE FIERY RED DRAGON-PLANET X COMING CLOSER/EARTH HIT FROM BEHIND FROM A GALACTIC/COSMIC PULSE OF PURE ENERGY+RADIATION WAVE FROM (1 OF 2) SETS OF PULSES COMING FROM 2 EXPLODED STARS INSIDER MIKE WARNED OF/ SERIOUS CHAT FOR AND TO YOU ALL ( IF DON'T LIKE OR DON'T SEEK TRUTH THEN DONT WATCH MY VIDEOS ) READ ALL BELOW. Today is now saturday 6/6/23. I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video I am doing a real talk video from my soul and heart to you all and anyone who wants to hear truth. I recorded 3 separate videos and luckily could fit all into one video with enough space on my regular phone that's cracked that I use. You'll see what I believe is a red planet x system body and NOT the moon being red caught 1 state above me in Michigan USA caught by David Dicken on Facebook. Youll see David caught this object 3 nights in a row as where here across the border in Ohio the moon has only been seen once in the past 3 days and even when it was full on a strawberry moon to by the way, it was NOT looking like this red object and the shapes fully aren't the same as it looks like a red planet x system body with almost barely hard to see stripes on it. So yeah what David caught I'll say it it's not your moon.... You'll see how bad the jet stream is off due to planet x coming closer to the earth and sun. And because of all the radiation coming in from the sun and from 2 star explosions/ 1 was a gamma ray burst I believe the second one was to and these stars that exploded are sending sending cosmic and galactic radiation waves at earth causing chaos in weather, the climate, jet stream and causing chaos in every way possible. You'll see earth getting hit again today by pulses of energy from 1 of 2 star explosions coming from behind the earth.. Plus more shown in the video. Thanks for watching and coming by...... Enjoy or dont... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section if on YouTube where I pin my notes in the comments section. Or if on Facebook continue reading notes above the video.





