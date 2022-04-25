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UK Column News - 25th April 2022
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UK Column News - 25th April 2022
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
https://rumble.com/v12n6wj-uk-column-news-25th-april-2022.html
For more (Truth) News and (real) Journalism, http://www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/v12c65q-uk-column-news-25th-april-2022.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - French Presidential Election
Sources:
*****************
Elections Bill: - https://bit.ly/3vEB2el
Letter:- https://bit.ly/3verrvG
06:09 - Massive Ukraine Propaganda In the West
Sources:
*****************
UDSS Website: - https://bit.ly/3vd1pZU
UBSS Board: - https://bit.ly/3K7euIB
What UBSS Are: - https://bit.ly/3rLYGok
What UBSS Are Not: - https://bit.ly/39382oX
Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3LgkuQA
iEarlGreyTV Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3OMCXXh
OSCE Report: - https://bit.ly/3OzE2Bv
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.ph/qXCwM
UK Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Muh9xr
Eva Bartlett Report: - https://bit.ly/3rNVyIg
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.ph/dnfUF
20:42 - Propaganda Parallels Between Ukraine and Syria
Sources:
*****************
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.ph/5BEuJ
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.ph/Tu9Li
Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/38ladDT
24:31 - Did Macron Sacrifice His Own Citizens?
Sources:
*****************
The WWF Article: - https://bit.ly/3xLGcrM
28:34 - Weapons To Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Sergey Shoigu Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uUSxYJ
SCMP Article: - https://bit.ly/3K50MWE
SNN Article: - https://bit.ly/38huIBH
DARPA Article: - https://bit.ly/3xMP6oV
AFT Article: - https://bit.ly/3xYCMBQ
S&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3LiCVEm
PS Article: - https://bit.ly/3xRHFwP
33:03 - What Is the Conflict In Ukraine Really About?
Sources:
*****************
World Government Summit: - https://bit.ly/3vcANIp
44:00 - Home Education Fundraiser Cancelled By Anti-Terrorism Police
47:30 - Babies Harmed As the Closure of the NHS Continues
Sources:
*****************
Times Article: - https://archive.ph/RWGy2
Courier Article: - https://bit.ly/38kl6WG
52:28 - The Online Safety Bill
57:57 - The Rapid Interconnected Shift In the Global Economic System
Sources:
*****************
EEAGLI Video: - https://bit.ly/37IWTt5
GL Article: - https://bit.ly/38klpAO
MM Analysis: - https://bit.ly/3vbKVB7
Dollar to Yen Exchange Rate: - https://bit.ly/3vbx7Xl
Japan Yield Curve: - https://bit.ly/3Lan6PQ
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3xOKkav
01:05:15 - The Predatory Family Sex Show
Sources:
*****************
The FSS: - https://bit.ly/3kaloCf
The FSS Glossary: - https://bit.ly/3vFZMTt
Article: - https://bit.ly/3LuCmrb
Article: - https://yhoo.it/3vNYDto
RS Article: - https://bit.ly/39fGz3D
James Esses Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ks5cfX
Libs of Tik Tok Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vGioTw
LoTT Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3OCE6Az
==================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Uk Column, News, Soundgrounder,
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
https://rumble.com/v12n6wj-uk-column-news-25th-april-2022.html
For more (Truth) News and (real) Journalism, http://www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/v12c65q-uk-column-news-25th-april-2022.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - French Presidential Election
Sources:
*****************
Elections Bill: - https://bit.ly/3vEB2el
Letter:- https://bit.ly/3verrvG
06:09 - Massive Ukraine Propaganda In the West
Sources:
*****************
UDSS Website: - https://bit.ly/3vd1pZU
UBSS Board: - https://bit.ly/3K7euIB
What UBSS Are: - https://bit.ly/3rLYGok
What UBSS Are Not: - https://bit.ly/39382oX
Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3LgkuQA
iEarlGreyTV Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3OMCXXh
OSCE Report: - https://bit.ly/3OzE2Bv
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.ph/qXCwM
UK Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Muh9xr
Eva Bartlett Report: - https://bit.ly/3rNVyIg
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.ph/dnfUF
20:42 - Propaganda Parallels Between Ukraine and Syria
Sources:
*****************
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.ph/5BEuJ
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.ph/Tu9Li
Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/38ladDT
24:31 - Did Macron Sacrifice His Own Citizens?
Sources:
*****************
The WWF Article: - https://bit.ly/3xLGcrM
28:34 - Weapons To Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Sergey Shoigu Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uUSxYJ
SCMP Article: - https://bit.ly/3K50MWE
SNN Article: - https://bit.ly/38huIBH
DARPA Article: - https://bit.ly/3xMP6oV
AFT Article: - https://bit.ly/3xYCMBQ
S&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3LiCVEm
PS Article: - https://bit.ly/3xRHFwP
33:03 - What Is the Conflict In Ukraine Really About?
Sources:
*****************
World Government Summit: - https://bit.ly/3vcANIp
44:00 - Home Education Fundraiser Cancelled By Anti-Terrorism Police
47:30 - Babies Harmed As the Closure of the NHS Continues
Sources:
*****************
Times Article: - https://archive.ph/RWGy2
Courier Article: - https://bit.ly/38kl6WG
52:28 - The Online Safety Bill
57:57 - The Rapid Interconnected Shift In the Global Economic System
Sources:
*****************
EEAGLI Video: - https://bit.ly/37IWTt5
GL Article: - https://bit.ly/38klpAO
MM Analysis: - https://bit.ly/3vbKVB7
Dollar to Yen Exchange Rate: - https://bit.ly/3vbx7Xl
Japan Yield Curve: - https://bit.ly/3Lan6PQ
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3xOKkav
01:05:15 - The Predatory Family Sex Show
Sources:
*****************
The FSS: - https://bit.ly/3kaloCf
The FSS Glossary: - https://bit.ly/3vFZMTt
Article: - https://bit.ly/3LuCmrb
Article: - https://yhoo.it/3vNYDto
RS Article: - https://bit.ly/39fGz3D
James Esses Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3ks5cfX
Libs of Tik Tok Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vGioTw
LoTT Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3OCE6Az
==================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Uk Column, News, Soundgrounder,
Keywords
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