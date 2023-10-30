Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SPEEDING ENDS BADLY
channel image
Tilt
43 Subscribers
115 views
Published 15 hours ago

A speeding motorcyclist, going over 140MPH down a highway in Daytona Beach, FL, SMASHED into a pick-up truck and was immediately knocked out by the impact. His bike remained upright despite him losing consciousness, and shortly after he was hit by a tractor trailer. The rider was injured badly but survived, saying, "I call it an accident but it was clearly my fault. Too much confidence for too little skill."

Keywords
crashfastvehiclemotorbikespeeding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket