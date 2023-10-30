SPEEDING ENDS BADLY

A speeding motorcyclist, going over 140MPH down a highway in Daytona Beach, FL, SMASHED into a pick-up truck and was immediately knocked out by the impact. His bike remained upright despite him losing consciousness, and shortly after he was hit by a tractor trailer. The rider was injured badly but survived, saying, "I call it an accident but it was clearly my fault. Too much confidence for too little skill."
