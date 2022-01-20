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DANGER!!!!! Evil, Scary video games in Microsoft which brings fear inside you...
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2 views • January 20, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you are going to learn about some of the microsoft's video games named diablo and starcraft. There are also other microsoft's video games like omicron and area 51 etc.... You will also get informations about all microsoft's video games from the google or microsoft bing.
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