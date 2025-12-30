BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025-12-30 upgrading from class III receiver to class V - check your truck before you haul
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
90 followers
Follow
16 views • 1 day ago

2025-12-30 upgrading from class III receiver to class V - check your truck before you haul

***I was very surprised to learn that even though the truck was stated to haul a certain amount, the receiver on the truck was not rated to that same amount; how is that not illegal??? It's very very dangerous! and the Lord kept giving me the feeling about something being off, and, so, after looking into it, that is what I discovered. Obey His voice, HE knows what you don't, just go with it; the longer you serve Him, you will learn HE is always right, yield your spirit, your strength, your everything; HE will author you something good, HE is a good Father, the one you never had in real life. 

The Father showed me, helped me, and provided for me...(which HE continues to do...if I believe Him...if I will share faith to encourage you to have faith)...

and so, everything is finished now, and we went from a class III hitch rated at 5,000# and 600# tongue weight, to 16,000#, and 2,400# tongue weight. Guys, just because they tested something to failure using a press to break something with a steady gradually building pressure unto failure, is not the same as real world sudden some idiot swerves into your lane, you immediately swerve to avoid being hit, and all the real world forces are multiplied all at once and transfer all that force to your hitch and receiver and ball in a second; real world forces multiply things many times over. So, just be aware of that, and go with things much higher than what you need, and when the Lord gives you peace about, its finished. Then, thank Him, and give Him praise for being such a wise and loving and thoughtful Father.

Ok, enjoy me freezing my a.. off in the garage installing this thing...

Keywords
trustreceiverinstallupgradehitchclass iiiclass v
