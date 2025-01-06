AFU Attack In The Kursk Region Will Not Help To Hide The Collapse Of The Front

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted an offensive in the direction of Kursk. On the morning of January 5, near the village of Berdin, the Ukrainians attacked with two tanks, a demolition vehicle and 12 armored fighting vehicles with paratroopers. Despite heavy losses, they managed to break through mine barriers and reach the outskirts of Berdin and Novosotnitskoye. But then the offensive faltered. An attempted attack on Berdin resulted in the death of up to 200 AFU servicemen and the loss of dozens of armored vehicles.

It is likely that the AFU’s offensive actions in the Kursk region are having a media effect. Kiev urgently needs to show US President-elect Donald Trump that Ukraine retains its military potential and is capable of resistance. Vladimir Zelensky must interrupt the negative information background of the continuation of the Russian offensive on all parts of the front. Over the past two days, the Russian army has managed to make a very impressive advance in strategically important areas.

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that the town of Kurakhovo has been taken under control. This settlement is located 15 kilometers from Donetsk. It was the last place from which artillery attacks on the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic could be launched. Ensuring the security of Donetsk was one of the intermediate objectives of the special operation. With the fall of Kurakhovo, this goal has been achieved.

The Russian army continued to advance westward from Kurakhovo. On January 5, there were reports of the capture of the village of Petropavlovka, 7 kilometers northwest of the city. There is an advance in the area of Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. After the Russian forces occupied Vozdvizhenka, fighting broke out around the village of Elizavetovka. From Elizavetovka to the strategic highway Mirnograd – Konstantinovka is only 3 kilometers.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually failing in other areas as well. The city of Toretsk is expected to fall within the next few weeks. This will make it possible to fully secure Gorlovka and develop a further offensive on Konstantinovka. On January 4, the Russian Defense Ministry announced an advance in the direction of Oskol and the capture of the village of Nadiya. In the South Donetsk direction, Velykaya Novosyolka is actually semi-encircled.

Ukraine’s media offensive in the Kursk region will not be able to change the mood in Donald Trump’s team. The Pentagon is well aware of the deplorable state of the Ukrainian army and Russia’s advances. All this puts Vladimir Zelensky and his administration at a dangerous fork in the road. Either negotiate with extremely unpalatable concessions, or continue the war with much less Western aid.

https://southfront.press/attack-in-the-kursk-region-will-not-help-to-hide-collapse-of-the-front/