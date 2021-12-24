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Americans are FED UP with Judicial Corruption
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1923 views • December 24, 2021
Judge Leonard P. Stark is one of America's most corrupt judges, proxy for the British Monarch and Pilgrims Society, and not loyal to U. S. citizens and inventors. To read the letter that is read in this video to Senators Durbin and Grassley in full: https://tinyurl.com/ybbtjmfb
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