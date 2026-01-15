BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran Next. Trump: KEEP PROTESTING. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! B2T Show, Jan 13, 2026
Blessed To Teach
Blessed To TeachCheckmark Icon
496 followers
0
26 views • 20 hours ago

Iran Next. Trump: KEEP PROTESTING. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!

Sponsor: Living Water Filters and More!

https://www.healthytechs.com/

Use the B2T code for discount.


Catch the Silver Train!

https://kepm.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!


Other Links:

New Year Body Reset: Red Light, Frequencies & More!

https://qestrong.com/new-year-body-reset/

Use B2T Code at checkout for 15% off


Biblical Healing and Anointing Oil https://blessed2teach.com/oil

Use the B2T Code for discount.


Live Events and Exclusive Content on:

https://faithnfreedom.tv

Search “FaithNFreedomTV” to download on TV and Mobile Apps


New WordNWorship Channel: https://rumble.com/c/WordNWorship


Invest in Parler Crypto Nodes!

https://blessed2teach.com/Parler

Earn Optio for activity & with nodes


Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations


Written Prayer Request Wall

https://neighborhood.social/group/2961


Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Join us 6 days a week!


Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/


#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#B2TNeighborhood

qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach
