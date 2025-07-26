BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Thai-Cambodian Conflict: Who Benefits from Regional Chaos? - Brian Berletic
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
122 views • 1 day ago

NEW VIDEO: Thai-Cambodian Conflict: Who Benefits from Regional Chaos?

How to Support my Work (and thank you):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

Follow The New Atlas on Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Adding: Trump's Truthsocial today:

I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114920456511077924

