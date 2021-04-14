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Extraterrestrial History: Ancient Holy Deities
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49 views • April 14, 2021
Since the beginning of time, there have been stories of beings who came from the skies with extraordinary powers that have helped man grow and progress through civilization. Could these beings have been an otherworldly presence and could they be connected in more than one way?
☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppeli - The Call
Gilgamesh's Theme - Sid Myer's Civilization 6
Krishna Flute - ManOZvlOg
Prayer - Royalty-Free
Darren Curtis - Fighting The Avanc
Myers Music - Aztec Drums
Memory - Royalty-Free
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☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppeli - The Call
Gilgamesh's Theme - Sid Myer's Civilization 6
Krishna Flute - ManOZvlOg
Prayer - Royalty-Free
Darren Curtis - Fighting The Avanc
Myers Music - Aztec Drums
Memory - Royalty-Free
☟ PLEASE DONATE ☟
We live off of your support. Please support our clergy by tithing through the links below:
Donate Ethereum to: 0x161D2F7A6f5055a8f055BC9F7A7fA4Ab1ddfd1ed
Donate Bitcoin to: bc1q0ad5d7wv9qxk94rnuk2ty4dmxvp4dsa4efr7ql
Donate USD to: [email protected]
10% of all donations will go to support the church!
Lord RayEl:
http://lordrayel.org/donations/
P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]
Sanctuary Interfaith:
https://sanctuaryinterfaith.org/donat...
or
Paypal: [email protected]
or
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
☟ ALSO VISIT! ☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_r...
http://LordRayEl.org
☟ FOLLOW US! ☟
Official Website: https://sanctuaryinterfaith.org/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SanctuaryInt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sanctuary_RayEl
VK: https://vk.com/sanctuaryinterfaith
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