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Extraterrestrial History: Ancient Holy Deities
Extraterrestrial History
Extraterrestrial History
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49 views • April 14, 2021
Since the beginning of time, there have been stories of beings who came from the skies with extraordinary powers that have helped man grow and progress through civilization. Could these beings have been an otherworldly presence and could they be connected in more than one way?

☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppeli - The Call
Gilgamesh's Theme - Sid Myer's Civilization 6
Krishna Flute - ManOZvlOg
Prayer - Royalty-Free
Darren Curtis - Fighting The Avanc
Myers Music - Aztec Drums
Memory - Royalty-Free

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