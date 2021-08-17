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all of our politicians give free passes to anyone who doesn’t protest in DC
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140 views • August 17, 2021
What’s the difference between “Death to America” and everything Antifa has said and done? Nothing. But all of our politicians give free passes to anyone who doesn’t protest in DC. The UniParty is trying to destroy the Land that we love, and the entire world along with it.
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