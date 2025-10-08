The Kupyansk garrison is effectively surrounded. The situation in Pokrovsk is also looking bad for the Ukrainians. Kyiv has made another attempt to stage a high-profile provocation.

According to Russian intelligence reports, the Kiev regime is preparing new provocations in an attempt to draw other countries into the conflict. A group of recruited Russians are set to attack one of the Ukrainian Navy’s ships or a foreign civilian vessel in a European port. The group members have already arrived in the UK for sabotage training.

In the Sumy region the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counterattack on Russian positions and captured several forest plantations to the south of Alekseevka. The situation remains challenging for both sides.

In the Kharkiv region, the Russians have effectively surrounded the Ukrainian garrison in Kupyansk, leaving only one bottleneck escape route. Meanwhile, an offensive is developing west of Peschanoye in an attempt to cross the Oskol River. The village of Otradnoye, located in the border area, has been captured and Ukrainian forces will need to deploy additional units to repel the offensive.

There is active fighting in the Srednee and Stavkov areas near Yampil. The Russian command has transferred additional reserves, regrouped them, and began to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian FPV drones on fiber-optic cables are setting new records for range. There has been a reported strike by this type of UAV on a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle in the city of Kramatorsk, which is located 16 km from the front line.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces drove Ukrainian troops out of the village of Vladimirovka, which is located to the north of the agglomeration. Meanwhile, in the city itself, Ukrainian forces retreated towards the city center.

To the north of Gulyaipole, Russian assault troops have broken through and secured their positions in the center of Poltavka village. These actions suggest that the Russian command intends to encircle the settlement from the north.

Over the past day, the most active section of the front has been in the Kupyansk area. We can expect statements from Ukraine in the coming days about the complete abandonment of the city. The situation in Pokrovsk remains challenging for Kyiv as well. The result of the Russian summer campaign may therefore be the capture of two large regional cities, which will undoubtedly affect Zelensky’s ratings. This is why Ukraine is so keen to stage a high-profile provocation and receive direct assistance in the form of a Western military presence on its territory.

