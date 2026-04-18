Trump ‘tweets and talks a lot’ – Iranian deputy FM, Khatibzadeh

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Trump ‘tweets and talks a lot’ – Iranian deputy FM
🔴 Donald Trump sometimes makes “confusing and contradictory statements, so I don't want to judge what he means,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh pointed out.
🔴 It is American people who should decide whether his statements are in line with international law or not, he added.
🔴 Trump earlier warned the US would “have to start dropping bombs again” if no US-Iran deal is reached by next Wednesday.