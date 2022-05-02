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This Professor Separates Isotopes by Doing This #shorts
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113 views • May 02, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfCAjYPa8Yg
Is it possible?!
American physicist, Mark G. Raizen conducts experiments on quantum optics and atom optics. And part of the process is studying how to successfully separate isotopes. In this video, Mark explains just HOW he does it. 🦠
According to Mark, he is able to separate atoms by using lasers and magnetic fields in order to separate them into their individual isotopic components. And the best part? It works most elements in the periodic table!
What are your thoughts about Mark's work? Let us know in the comments!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfCAjYPa8Yg
Is it possible?!
American physicist, Mark G. Raizen conducts experiments on quantum optics and atom optics. And part of the process is studying how to successfully separate isotopes. In this video, Mark explains just HOW he does it. 🦠
According to Mark, he is able to separate atoms by using lasers and magnetic fields in order to separate them into their individual isotopic components. And the best part? It works most elements in the periodic table!
What are your thoughts about Mark's work? Let us know in the comments!
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