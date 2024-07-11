Inside 2021 Convid Hospital Simply by Using an Umbrella, No Mask

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video quickly illustrates another technique/strategy of never wearing a mask inside of hospitals. No one "had" to - you ALWAYS have a choice. Choose to exercise it. The purpose of this video is to help you think of creative solutions, and adapt them to other things. Get creative. Think. And exercise your choice.
Video: http://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240711-no-mask-with-umbrella.mp4
Audio: http://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240711-no-mask-with-umbrella.mp3
Transcript: http://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240711-no-mask-with-umbrella-transcript.txt
Details: http://www.truthsearchengine.com/