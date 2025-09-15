2025-9-15 a wood stove - not sexy, but it will save your life, there is reason why grandma and grandpa used to have one....and why team satan wants to make up stupid climate bs so you aren't allowed to use one anymore.

Gas range.....and your own huge propane tank.

Wood stove...largest one you can get...buy from used site like facebook marketplace.

makita battery operated chainsaw backup...with extra chains

husqavarna rancher...450 and up...455, 460, whatever you can find around there should be sufficient. Extra chains! a few 3 packs should be good. oil! oil! bar chain! and you need 2 cycle oil to mix in the gasoline also...buy a lot of those things, and you don't have to buy the expensive brand name things and waste money.

You also need a hatchet, an axe, and a splitting maul....all can be found at your local menards for under $100 for all.

Even if you have no tractor with loader bucket, still having a wood splitter is almost a must. Find a good deal on them after winter, buy off season at a discount from the retailers, and you should be in the $900 range. I would avoid used ones, because they get abused really bad. You can do gas/natural gas/propane conversions for the engines, which means you don't need to rely on gasoline! which, if you are in my line of thinking, can become a hindrance in the future. Conversion kits are available on ebay. You can do it, you will figure it out, youtube it and pray. You are going to have to learn and overcome many things, so you might as well start now before your life depends on it, so you'll have some breathing room and have it figured out when it really does. Ok, praise God! Still looking for my [email protected].



























