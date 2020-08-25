500,000 Women Unable to Conceive After Vaccines

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Raila released to the media four different laboratory results, in support of the Catholic Church’s doctor’s association which campaigned against the mass tetanus vaccination administered by the Ministry of Health in 2014.
He claims that the government ignored the warning from the catholic church that the vaccine was laced with a hormone that causes sterility in women.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSS-f0TYCVs
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