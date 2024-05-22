Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Homeland for (((Me))), But Not for Thee
channel image
Auriga Books
197 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

The hypocritical JEW takes over the Palestinians' homeland, demanding a Jewi$h state. Now they are busy destroying Europe and USA, because we have to accept diversity. Do you think people might resent that?


____________________________


Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney

Author: 

• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" @ https://rb.gy/8bez9x

• "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" @ https://rb.gy/k1erzu 

• "Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America" @ https://rb.gy/8uz0vo

• "Leadership by George: The Leadership Principles of George Washington" @ https://rb.gy/7c77q7

• "Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m


Auriga Books, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 425-244-2941

Web: http://www.cynthiahodges.com

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsamericaimmigrationisraeljewishpalestineusastateantisemitismeuropehomelanddiversitymigrantjew

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket